UAE: Indian man wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle
Shinde is the 181st Indian national to have won $1m since the start of the promotion in 1999.
An Indian seaman has become the latest winner of $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free raffle.
Ganesh Shinde, a resident of Thane, India, won the jackpot with ticket number 0207 in Millennium Millionaire Series 363.
The 36-year-old father of one is currently on vacation while waiting for his deployment in Brazil where he works.
"This is such a great opportunity. I'm very happy and thankful to Dubai Duty Free," he said.
Shinde is the 181st Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.
Justin French, a 52-year-old Australian national based in Dubai, won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0 (Silicon Silver) car with ticket number 0222 in Finest Surprise Series 1778, which he purchased online on July 2.
Rohit Mote, a 30-year-old Nepalese based in Abu Dhabi won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red) motorbike with ticket number 0575 in Finest Surprise Series 461, which he purchased online on July 1.
