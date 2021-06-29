UAE: Indian lawyer receives 10-year Golden Visa

Ashish Mehta is the first Indian lawyer to be honored with the coveted 10-year golden visa.

Indian lawyer Ashish Mehta, came to Dubai in 1989 to explore the place, but made the UAE his home.

He is now a proud holder of the country's golden visa.

Ashish Mehta is the first Indian lawyer to be honored with the coveted 10-year golden visa, by the federal authority for identity and citizenship. He was given the visa June 24, 2021, along with his family.

Ashish has the greatest admiration and utmost respect for the kind and benevolent leaders of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

“The UAE government and leadership have always set an example for all and inspired all to follow their dreams. I remain absolutely grateful, and salute them for granting me and my family a golden visa” Ashish said.

He came to Dubai and decided to make the emirate home.

“I liked what I saw – a city poised at the cusp of exponential growth – and I decided to move countries. A decision I have never regretted,” he explained.

Mehta is also thankful to the authorities for granting him the license to practice law.

“I was fortunate to be granted a license by the Ruler of Dubai to practice law in the UAE for which I remain forever most grateful to the Ruler of Dubai”, he stressed.

Ashish has been a practicing legal professional for almost 30 years and founded his law firm Ashish Mehta & associates (www.amalawyers.com) in 2000. It is a multi-jurisdictional law firm operating in Dubai, India and London. His law firm is the first licensed, independent Indian law firm in Dubai.

Ashish graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from Delhi University and then Bachelor of Law. He is also a qualified solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales.

Since a young age, this high-profile senior lawyer has had a celebrity client list that includes leading multinational, Indian, regional and local corporates, political personalities, ultra-high net worth families, Bollywood celebrities, to name a few.

PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS AND CREDITIANTALS

ASHISH, is a fellow / member of the following professional organizations:

>Fellow, Indian Council of Arbitrators, New Delhi and an accredited Arbitrator on the panel of the Indian Council of Arbitrators;

>Solicitor, Supreme Court of England & Wales;

>Member Law Society of England & Wales;

>Member, Bar Council of Delhi, New Delhi;

>Member, Delhi High Court Bar Association.

>Member, International Bar Association, United Kingdom;

>Member, the Chartered Institute of Arbitration, United Kingdom and an approved mediator on their panel of mediators;

>Member, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, United Kingdom;

>Registered legal practitioner and right of audience before DIFC Courts, Dubai;

>Formerly, Secretary UAE branch, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, U.K.;

>Formerly advisor, to the group chairman of Delhi Public School Society, New Delhi;

>Formerly Member, managing committee, Delhi Private School, Dubai;

>Trustee, DPS World Foundation, a pioneer institution providing education;

>Board member, DPS World Schools at Greater Noida, Knowledge Park 3 - UP and Zirakpur, Punjab;

>Director (Hon.), Legal and Compliance, Institute of Directors (UAE Chapter);

>Legal Advisor, Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Trust, New Delhi; and

>Member, Managing Committee of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science & Technology (SZABIST) - Dubai Campus.

>President, The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), Dubai and Northern Emirates chapter.

