UAE: Indian homeopath doctor receives 10-year golden visa

It was in 2003 when the UAE recognised homoepathy as an alternative medicine.

Dr Subair PK has become the first homeopath doctor in the UAE to receive a 10-year golden visa. “I am honoured and want to thank the UAE authorities for this distinction,” Dr Subair, Managing Director and practicing Homeopathic physician at Al Fida Medical Centre Dubai, told Khaleej Times on phone.

“Such recognition shows the UAE government’s commitment to healthcare of residents and continuous support to all medical systems. It encourages professionals like us to continue to contribute our best for the development and achievements of the country,” said Dr Subair.

It was in 2003 when the UAE recognised homoepathy as an alternative medicine and allowed doctors to practice to practice this alternative medicine. Dr Subair PK was part of the first batch of homeopath doctors to secure a licence in the emirates to practice. After more than 17 years of service in the UAE, he has now become the first homeopath to receive visa for 10 years for himself and family.

“I am guided by the philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makhtoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He often questions, ‘Why not?’ It prompted me to apply for this visa, and the authorities were happy to bestow this honour on me,” says Dr Subair.

He is also the National Secretary of International Affairs of Indian Homeopathic Medical Association (IHMA), which has doctors practising in the UAE, Muscat, and Bahrain. Dr Subair has also been honoured by Ministry of Health and Preventive Medicine in the UAE in 2019 for his contribution to healthcare. “Homeopathy has come a long way in the last two decades. It is accepted and preferred by various nationalities, including the UAE nationals. I get 15-25 patients a day and all are through referrals,” said the doctor, explaining, this branch of medicine boosts a body’s defence system and is a natural way to cure a disease rather than suppressing it.

Dr Subair has treated patients for allergic diseases, chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, autoimmune disorders, chronic skin disorders like Psoriasis, Lichen planus, Eczema, childhood ADHD, autistic disorders, kidney stones.

suneeti@khaleejtimes.com