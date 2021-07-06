UAE: Indian expats can now register on new portal

The Global Pravasi Rishta portal will contain information on visa, passport, and other consular services.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has urged Indians in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to register on the Global Pravasi Rishta Portal.

The new portal aims to establish a three-way communication between the Indian government, Indian missions and the 31.2 million Indians spread around the world, including 3.4 million in the UAE.

The portal will contain useful information on visa, passport, and other consular services and will assist Indians during crisis management and lend a helping hand to the NRIs and PIOs.

The rishta portal will enable communication with the diaspora on a real time basis and can issue emergency alerts and advisories. It will also help Indians get in touch with the consular officers and services in time of emergencies.

Global Pravasi Rishta Portal -an interactive platform, has been launched by @MEAIndia to facilitate communication with diaspora. All members of Indian community are invited to register on the portalhttps://t.co/bXJagmL5TM @IndianDiplomacy @IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/wj6Fe22dS9 — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) July 4, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said: “Global Pravasi Rishta Portal — an interactive platform, has been launched by the Ministry of External Affairs, India, to facilitate communication with the Indian diaspora. All the members of Indian community are invited to register on the portal.”

The portal will also contain information about various events organised by the missions and send invites to the Indian community members.

