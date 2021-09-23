UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
Authorities reward collaborators who help enhance security and safety.
The Ajman Police on Thursday honoured an Indian expatriate for his honesty and integrity after he turned over an undisclosed amount of cash that he found at an ATM to the authorities.
Lt. Colonel Abdullah Khalfan Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Office of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Police, said that Pandian was honoured as part of the police department's initiative to reward collaborators who help enhance security and safety.
Al Nuaimi said that Pandian set a moral example by immediately returning the money. He pointed out that the department is keen to honour people who cooperate with them. Pandian also expressed his appreciation, adding that it was his moral duty towards society to do so.
According to Pandian, the man had collected the bank receipt at the end of his transaction but forgot to take the cash.
"He could have perhaps been busy, hence he forgot to take the cash. I felt bad for him, and thought that he might need the money to buy medicines or food for his family. I put myself in his position and asked 'what would I do if I had lost money like this,'" said Pandian.
