UAE: Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi invites job applications

The Indian Embassy in the UAE has invited applications for the post of a messenger in Abu Dhabi.

The applicant should have a minimum education of high school and a valid UAE residency visa to be eligible for the post.

Eligible candidates may send their CVs by post or deliver the same by hand along with a recent photo, copy of their passport and visa page by Tuesday, April 20.

Candidates can also drop their CVs at the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, Plot No. 10, Diplomatic area, off the Airport Road. The CV should be sent by post to the Embassy’s P.O. Box 4090, Abu Dhabi.

The Embassy said only short-listed candidates will be contacted for an interview.

