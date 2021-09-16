UAE: Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan receives Golden Visa

He is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the honour after his father Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan has been awarded a 10-year UAE Golden visa by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism.

At the ceremony held at the authority's Head Quarters in Abu Dhabi, Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Secretary - Abu Dhabi Culture & Tourism, presented the Golden Visa to Dulquer Salmaan in the presence of Abdul Aziz al Dosari, Director, Badreyya Al Mazrooei from TwoFour FiftyFour and Yusuf Ali MA, Chairman Lulu Group and Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.

Al Hosani appreciated the great work being done by Dulquer and updated him about the vision of Abu Dhabi to become the hub of movie production in the region. He also welcomed the Indian movie industry to Abu Dhabi and promised all help & support to Malayalam film industry.

Dulquer said “It’s a privilege and honour to receive my golden visa from HE Saood Abdul Aziz in the presence of Mr Yusuf Ali. It was wonderful to hear the future plans of the Abu Dhabi govt to promote film and production activities and encourage new talent locally and internationally. Looking forward to productions and shoots in Abu Dhabi and the UAE”.

Salmaan is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the honour after his father Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran