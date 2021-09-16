UAE: Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan receives Golden Visa
He is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the honour after his father Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran
Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan has been awarded a 10-year UAE Golden visa by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism.
At the ceremony held at the authority's Head Quarters in Abu Dhabi, Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Secretary - Abu Dhabi Culture & Tourism, presented the Golden Visa to Dulquer Salmaan in the presence of Abdul Aziz al Dosari, Director, Badreyya Al Mazrooei from TwoFour FiftyFour and Yusuf Ali MA, Chairman Lulu Group and Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.
Al Hosani appreciated the great work being done by Dulquer and updated him about the vision of Abu Dhabi to become the hub of movie production in the region. He also welcomed the Indian movie industry to Abu Dhabi and promised all help & support to Malayalam film industry.
Dulquer said “It’s a privilege and honour to receive my golden visa from HE Saood Abdul Aziz in the presence of Mr Yusuf Ali. It was wonderful to hear the future plans of the Abu Dhabi govt to promote film and production activities and encourage new talent locally and internationally. Looking forward to productions and shoots in Abu Dhabi and the UAE”.
Salmaan is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the honour after his father Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran
-
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash...
The customs authority issued a reminder on Twitter today. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for...
Chance of fog and mist on Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
UK, UAE to launch ambitious ‘Partnership...
UK PM will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for a bilateral meeting at... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Bogus website spreads fake news about Al Habtoor...
Group says scammers deceiving people into investing in fake shares. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan receives Golden ...
He is the fifth Malayalam actor to get the honour after his father... READ MORE
-
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at...
Visitors can also receive discount codes of up to 25 per cent for... READ MORE
-
World
New Van Gogh drawing of old man discovered
The drawing, ‘Worn Out’, will be on temporary display at... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup
Kohli will continue to lead the Test and one-day international sides. READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?
16 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time
15 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19