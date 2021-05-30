- EVENTS
UAE: Ikea, Jashanmal recall products for possible breakage and burn risks
Swedish firm recalls plates, bowls, and mugs as they can break and potentially cause burns due to host content.
Swedish company Ikea and UAE-based consumer products distributor Jashanmal National have recalled a number of products in the UAE.
Ikea has recalled Heroisk and Talrika plates, bowls, and mugs due to the risk of breakage and burns.
“Safety is a top priority for Ikea and, as a result, we're taking precautionary measures and recalling Heroisk and Talrika plates, bowls and mugs as they can break and potentially cause burns due to host content. All our products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation,” the company said in a statement.
“Despite this, we have received reports of the products breaking. Heroisk and Talrika can be returned to any Ikea store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required,” it added.
The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development in cooperation with Jashanmal National Co. have also announced recall of Chalk Board Slow Cooker 3.5L and Oxforad 2 – Site Toaster models 24180 and 22390.
The products have been recalled because Russell Hobbs will stop using the products immediately due to the non-conformance to the technical safety regulation standards.
The UAE consumers, who have bought these products, can return and get a refund or replacement.
