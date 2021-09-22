UAE: IGCF 2021 to explore cybersecurity, using TikTok for govt communication
The forum will run from September 26 to 27 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Communication experts and thinkers from around the globe will be coming to Sharjah’s International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) to spark conversations on effective communication approaches.
The series, called Inspirational Talks, will cover strategies that are relevant, timely and credible to strengthen decisions taken by policymakers and national planners.
Timothy Armoo, founder and CEO of Gen Z Specialist Agency Fanbytes, will focus on TikTok as an ideal platform for government communication departments to reach out to teenagers and young adults.
At the ‘New platforms…Targeted messages’ session on September 27, Armoo will discuss privacy concerns of the app’s users as well as address how TikTok can attract, reach, and simulate the interests of its target audience.
Omar Farook, a Bahraini content creator and filmmaker and one of the Arab world’s most-watched YouTubers, will take to the stage on September 26 — the opening day of IGCF 2021 — to share his ideas on the art of ‘Communicating with the Public’.
Farook, who has more than eight million followers across various platforms, will speak on how effective government communication is vital to generating positive and direct responses from the public, especially in the case of sensitive matters such as a humanitarian crisis.
On September 27, Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity in the UAE Government, will educate the IGCF 2021 audience about the role of individuals in defending cyberspace.
In the session titled, ‘Cyber Security’, the industry specialist will also address the threats and dangers of social engineering tactics — the art of manipulating people to give up confidential information.
IGCF is organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), a subsidiary of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The upcoming edition is taking place on September 26 – 27 at Expo Centre Sharjah and will run under the theme 'Historic lessons, Future ambitions'.
