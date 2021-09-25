UAE: IGCF 2021 kicks off tomorrow, welcomes 79 experts from around the world

The two-day forum, held at Expo Centre Sharjah, features 31 events

The 2021 International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah under the slogan 'Historic lessons, future ambitions'.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the milestone 10th edition of the two-day forum is bringing together a host of 79 communication experts from around the world.

They will evaluate the historical experience of government communication, discuss innovative crisis management mechanisms and determine the future of public communication.

Tariq Saeed Allay, director-general of SGMB, said: “The international forum will spotlight pertinent topics that will be discussed for the first time on a regional level. We hope this edition lays the foundation for a new era of governance in the region.”

He added that the world has undergone rapid transformations in many sectors, which has impacted governments.

“We are hopeful that the forum outcomes and recommendations will ensure the future-readiness of government communication teams to meet the challenges resulting from such unpredictable conditions,” Allay said.

The two-day global forum will feature 31 events, including seven panel discussions, five inspirational talks, seven training workshops and 12 interactive programmes that will envision the future of government communications and review mechanisms, tools and changes in public perceptions.

Notable participants include Saudi Prince Turki Al Faisal, Founder and Trustee of King Faisal Foundation and Chairman of the King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies; Philip Hammond, British politician and former Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs; and Egyptian YouTube sensation Ahmed El Ghandour.