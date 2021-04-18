- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Huda Kattan donates one million meals to Dubai food drive
The Dubai-based beauty mogul donates to the 100 Million Meals Mission.
Dubai-based beauty mogul Huda Kattan announced on her Instagram that she had donated one million meals to Dubai’s 100 Million Meals mission.
The 37-year-old Iraqi-American revealed that she had made the donation via her international cosmetics brand Huda Beauty.
“It’s hard to believe that in today’s world, in 2021, we’re still dealing with issues of malnutrition and that every ten seconds a child dies because of hunger. This initiative is so incredible and it’s just a reminder of how each and every single one of us has the power to make a change,” she said in the video.
The 100 Million Meals food drive was launched in 2021 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The drive aimed to tackle malnutrition and provide food parcels to those worst hit by Covid in 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
“I’m so proud to live in a country that prioritizes world hunger,” she said, urging her 2.2 million followers to donate to the initiative as well.
Kattan first moved to Dubai in 2006 and is an avid humanitarian.
-
Rest of Asia
India: After CBSE, now JEE exams postponed due to ...
Joint Entrance Examinations was scheduled to be held on April 27. READ MORE
-
News
Pakistan FM lauds UAE for helping bridge $20b BoP ...
Qureshi asks missions to take the community’s problems... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 9-member gang arrested for stealing cash,...
The Sharjah Police arrested the first suspect after an Emirati woman... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: School principals urge CBSE to hold board...
Robust vaccination drive, stringent protocols make UAE a safe place... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Remittances from UAE to India surge during latest ...
Exchange house waives charges on funds being remitted to PM Cares Fund READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Best companies to grow your career...
Retail companies make up 40 per cent of the UAE’s top companies. READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan food discounts could be ...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
News
6-month jail, Dh5,000 fine for creator of viral...
He was sentenced for publishing a fake clip that threatened public... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch