UAE: How to prevent fires while charging electric vehicles
Motorists warned not to wash electric vehicle when it is charging
The UAE Ministry of Interior has identified several measures to help reduce the occurrence of fire incidents while charging electric vehicles (EVs) at home.
These measures include the need for regular checking of the car’s electric charging system by a specialised technician, avoid using electric sockets that have a single electric circuit integrated with other ones, and avoid touching the charging link of the EV with fingers.
Motorists have also been told to avoid washing the vehicle while charging, not to leave children unattended when they are near the EV during the charging process and not to allow them to tamper/play with the charging wire.
“Owners of electric vehicles should also ensure that the charging wire is in good condition, and should not use it to charge the car if there is damage to the cord,” said officials.
“Make sure the charger cord is plugged into a weatherproof electrical outlet while charging.”
The UAE’s Civil Defence Academy had recently organised a virtual training workshop for its partners to familiarise them with how to deal with electric car fire accidents, and the various ways to control, extinguish and prevent the fire.
The aim was to train and qualify civil defence personnel to follow the correct safety procedures in case a car fire breaks out.
In August 2021, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), in cooperation with the concerned parties approved a new governance framework for charging EVs in the emirate. The aim is to enhance the integration of the electricity and transport networks and encourage the participation of the private sector and consumers to support the growth of EV usage in Abu Dhabi.
The approved framework mandates the installation of sub-meters on EV charging units in private residences and commercial buildings, define an unified tariff for all registered units with consumption monitored by Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC), and enhances the public charging system, which currently has 200 charging units available to the public across the emirate.
A consistent monthly tariff of Dh92 had been added to monthly ADDC/AADC bills until a sub-meter is installed for the EV charging units. Once the charging unit is registered and a sub-meter is installed, a unified tariff of 30 fils per kilowatt hour is implemented. EV charging unit owners can register and have a sub-meter installed.
According to officials, electricity consumption is being monitored from the tariff implementation date and as such owners of public and private charging units must register with ADDC or AADC by filling out the registration form available on their websites (www.addc.ae or www.aadc.ae) as soon as possible.
DoE gave owners of private charging units a grace period until December 31, 2021 to have a sub-meter installed. ADDC and AADC will install the sub-meter for all registered units for free until year-end. Thereafter, violators will be fined.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline