UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
On Monday, the ICA took to Twitter to detail the three steps to get an e-card.
If you haven’t received a physical copy of your Emirates ID, don’t worry. You can just use the e-version of the ID via an app.
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version
How to obtain the upgraded version of the National Identity documents.— Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) June 14, 2021
The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has started issuing a new advanced version of the Emirates ID.
Till it’s printed, you can just use the e-version of your ID on the ICA UAE Smart app, which is available for free on iOS and Android stores.
This e-version can be used for all government services as it is as valid as the physical one.
The ICA has coordinated with all the authorities concerned; and service and business providers to offer services based on the e-Emirates ID.
On Monday, the ICA took to Twitter to detail the three steps to get an e-card:
>> Download the ICA app (ICA UAE Smart)
>> Scan the QR code to create the electronic card in your ‘document wallet’ in the app.
>> Use the electronic version of the identity card for all services.
