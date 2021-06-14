UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps

On Monday, the ICA took to Twitter to detail the three steps to get an e-card.

If you haven’t received a physical copy of your Emirates ID, don’t worry. You can just use the e-version of the ID via an app.

UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has started issuing a new advanced version of the Emirates ID.

Till it’s printed, you can just use the e-version of your ID on the ICA UAE Smart app, which is available for free on iOS and Android stores.

This e-version can be used for all government services as it is as valid as the physical one.

The ICA has coordinated with all the authorities concerned; and service and business providers to offer services based on the e-Emirates ID.

>> Download the ICA app (ICA UAE Smart)

>> Scan the QR code to create the electronic card in your ‘document wallet’ in the app.

>> Use the electronic version of the identity card for all services.

