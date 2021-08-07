UAE: How Mahzooz helps fund treatment of critically ill kids

Weekly live draw operator signs agreement with Al Jalila Foundation to support paediatric programme.

Ewings, the managing operator of the weekly live draw, has signed a contribution agreement with Al Jalila Foundation to support its paediatric ‘Farah’ programme that provides life-saving treatment to children suffering from heart disease, cancer, and other chronic illnesses. The programme has transformed the lives of hundreds of children, through medical treatment and research into children’s illnesses.

“Giving back to the community is embedded within our own corporate DNA. We are committed to supporting community initiatives and organisations that make a difference in people’s lives,” said Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings.

“We collaborated with Al Jalila Foundation and supported their A’awen programme (which provides financial aid to patients in the UAE) earlier this year. We are building on this successful partnership as we believe in the noble causes and worthwhile initiatives carried out by the Foundation. Contributing to the Farah programme gives us immense pleasure as every child deserves a happy and healthy life,” concluded Samji.

Al Jalila Foundation is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients in need through medical treatment. The foundation works closely with various healthcare partners who provide special treatment programmes that meet the patients’ needs.

“The funds of the Farah programme go towards children whose families are unable to afford medical treatment expenses, to ensure that they receive a quality care. The programme offers hope to hundreds of children and their families,” said Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation.

“With the generosity and support from organisations such as Ewings and Mahzooz, Al Jalila Foundation can continue on its mission to save the lives of children in need and transform their lives for the better,” added Dr. Al Olama.

Last year, Ewings launched the weekly live Mahzooz draw which ties into its drive to give back to the community. With a full calendar of projects already lined up and long-term plans to further expand its community engagement, this contribution agreement is one of the many endeavours that underline EWINGS’ commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility.

Mahzooz produced 11 millionaires

After touching thousands of lives by bringing them good fortune in the form of prize money since last year, Dubai-based millionaire live draw Mahzooz announced that this year it has produced 11 millionaires despite the Covid pandemic.

Ewings, managing operator of the weekly live draw said in a statement that it has made 11 millionaires and 77,496 winners from 169 nationalities in 2021. It also added that to date, Mahzooz has given away total cash prizes of Dh36,390,280.

“Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true. we go beyond producing winners every week to giving back to the community. We do this through a series of ongoing community initiatives and partnerships,” said Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming participation from across the globe in 2021. As of today, we’ve produced 11 millionaires from different nationalities namely: UAE, UK, Singapore, Lebanon, India, and The Philippines. Out of the 11 millionaires, 10 won Dh1,000,000 each, and one lucky person bagged Dh2,000,000.”

Samji said they are also hoping that Mahzooz grand prize of Dh50,000,000 - the biggest in the UAE – will soon be bagged by some lucky winners. No one till date has won the grand prize.

The second prize of Dh1,000,000 went unclaimed in the 36th live draw which took place on July 31, 2021 at Mahzooz UAE Studio. As a result, and in accordance with the rules of Mahzooz, the next draw which will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 9pm UAE time, will feature a second prize doubled to Dh2,000,000.

“What makes Mahzooz so unique is its charitable DNA. Each and every bottle of water purchased by participants is donated and channelled through our community partners to hydrate those in need. We’re committed to changing people’s lives for the better and will continue to build partnerships and work closely with various NGOs in the UAE and beyond to support humanitarian and philanthropic initiatives,” concluded Samji.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.

saman@khaleejtimes.com