UAE: Housing loans, repayment exemptions worth Dh2.21 billion for citizens
Retirees, families of deceased mortgagors have been exempted from loan repayments.
Housing loans and repayment exemptions worth Dh2.21 billion have been ordered for citizens in Abu Dhabi.
Retirees and families of deceased mortgagors have been exempted from loan repayments.
The first disbursement of loans and exemptions in 2021 coincides with Eid Al Fitr and will benefit 1,656 citizens.
The directives for the same were issued by the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; after which orders were issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
