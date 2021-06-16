UAE: Housemaid runs away, recruitment firm told to pay Dh21,000
Recruitment agency refused to part with cash for breach of contract
The Al Ain Court of First Instance has ordered a recruitment agency to pay Dh21,000 as refund and compensation to a UAE resident after her housemaid ran away before the six-month probation period was to elapse.
The Arab employer had paid Dh14,000 to the recruitment agency for the housemaid.
The housemaid worked for a few months and then ran away in breach of the employment contract for domestic workers in the UAE.
The agency refused to part with the cash for the breach of contract. Neither did it provide the employer with a replacement for the runaway housemaid, the employer stated in her lawsuit.
She demanded Dh14,000 as refund for the recruitment fee and another Dh5,000 as compensation for damages incurred by her.
The employer submitted to the court documents, including one issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) that stated the recruitment agency’s inability to comply with its contractual obligations.
The judge ordered the employer to be paid Dh21,000 by the agency and also to pick up the tab for her legal expenses.
