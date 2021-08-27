UAE hosting, providing social care for Afghan families under Sheikh Mohamed's directives
Initiative designed to extend safety and dignity to these families.
Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE has begun hosting Afghan families, especially women and children, and will take all necessary measures to provide them with care and social support while on UAE soil.
The initiative by Sheikh Mohamed is designed to extend safety and dignity to these families.
This takes place against the backdrop of the UAE's provision of support and facilitation of flights for a number of nations and non-governmental organisations to safely evacuate their officials and support staff, including Afghan nationals, through the UAE airports.
In this regard, the UAE has facilitated the evacuation of approximately 39,827 Afghans and foreign nationals from Afghanistan using its national aircraft and airports.
The humanitarian and relief efforts undertaken by the UAE in light of recent developments in Afghanistan embody the principles set forth by Sheikh Mohamed that underpin global cooperation and solidarity in times of crisis.
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school