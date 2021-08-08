UAE: Hospital launches VVIP service for patients

This includes a concierge, valet parking facilities, a separate VVIP entrance and a lounge.

Thumbay University Hospital Ajman, the largest private academic hospital in the Middle East, has launched 'Marhaba Service' for its patients. This service will cut wait times for patients and offer a truly personalised service that combines the efficiency of a hospital with the comfort and services of the hospitality industry.

The novel concept is the first in the UAE and offers personalised service for both in-patient and out-patient services.

The service includes a concierge, valet parking facilities, a separate VVIP entrance and elevator, a 'Marhaba Lounge' and a personal Guest Relations Officer who escorts the patient throughout their journey.

"Being a patient-centric hospital, we are always looking at newer and more innovative ways to enhance our services. The 'Marhaba Service' provides a different direction, setting new benchmarks for the healthcare industry. I feel that our sector has a lot to learn from hospitality, as they both share many core characteristics and serve to the ever-demanding, well-informed customers," said Dr Manveer Singh Walia, COO, Thumbay University Hospital, Ajman.

"The hospitality industry is always re-inventing itself by continually coming up with fresh and extraordinary ideas to amaze their guests, and it's important that healthcare players leverage this knowledge and its successful advances towards strengthening their patient satisfaction levels."

Patients at the 'Marhaba Lounge' are served complimentary drinks and get access to the hospital's 'movie theatre' and a 'therapeutic garden', an innovative approach to rehabilitation aimed at providing holistic recovery to patients.

Patients opting for this service can expect the doctor to attend to them at the lounge and provide examination/diagnosis at their comfort. All other services such as registration formalities, consultation, procedures, documentation, billing, blood sample collections, medicine procurements, medical reports, admission process and follow-up appointments etc., are done on a priority basis, requiring minimal waiting times.

"Whether for in-patient or out-patient, the 'Marhaba Service' is a great way to enhance your hospital visit and experience the extraordinary. Not just the patients, but their family members also receive the VVIP treatment and benefit from our fantastic facilities," added Dr Walia.

"For instance, the person(s) accompanying the patient can enhance their well-being by taking a nature-walk at the hospital's Therapeutic Garden whilst the patient completes a day-care procedure. The garden is specifically designed to improve the patient's health and augment the healing process. Featuring a variety of medicinal plants which are known to provide higher levels of oxygen, this garden is a unique element of the overall ambience."

The onsite 'movie theatre' gives visitors the choice to entertain themselves and has an exceptional adventure as their loved ones complete an OPD appointment or recover at the hospital.

The 'Marhaba Service' was inaugurated by Dr Abdulghaffar Mohammad Abdulghafoor Alhawi, Head of Department, Center for Advanced Simulation in Healthcare, Gulf Medical University.

Thumbay University Hospital is a state-of-the-art family healthcare destination with 350 beds, over a hundred consultation clinics, a dedicated 100-bed long-term care and rehabilitation unit, an upcoming Centre for Oncology equipped with PET-CT scan, 10 modern surgical suites for all major specialities, 10-bed dialysis unit, Cath Lab, ICU/CCU/NICU/PICU etc. The hospital has a dedicated floor for the Mother and Child program, including 10 Labor & Delivery Rooms, NICU, SCBU,Well Baby Unit, etc.

Located in Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf, Ajman, it is part of the academic hospital network of Thumbay Group, which has a professional workforce of 30 different nationalities serving patients in 50 different languages and serving patients from over 175 countries. —reporters@khaleejtimes.com