UAE hospital launches vitamin lounge for immune-boosting therapy

This therapy can reduce stress and detoxify the body, according to an expert.

To help residents boost their immunity amid the pandemic, Thumbay Hospital Ajman has launched a wellness centre and multivitamin lounge that offers customised IV infusion therapy.

This new facility also provides nutrition counselling and cosmetology and physiotherapy services.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Thumbay Healthcare Group, said the IV infusion therapy can supply one’s body with a unique blend of essential nutrients.

This therapy is more beneficial compared to oral supplements, as the body only absorbs 10 to 30 per cent of vitamins from oral pills, whereas IV therapy has a near-100 per cent absorption rate, he added.

It can reduce stress and hair fall, detoxify the body and rejuvenate the skin. “This can also help strengthen immunity, which is extremely important in today’s date in order to reduce the chances of getting Covid-19, and further, reduce the effect of the symptoms if one was affected.

“At the Wellness Centre and Multivitamins Lounge, the IV drips are customised as per the needs of every patient,” Thumbay said.

The multidisciplinary medical team at the centre includes internal medicine specialists, GPs, dietitians, physiotherapists, cosmetologists and cosmetic surgeons.

“The aim behind the wellness centre is to improve the quality of life by helping individuals achieve better treatment outcomes regarding various chronic illnesses. In addition, Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of immunity, emphasising the role of multivitamins in its recovery.”

While no supplement can cure a disease, having a robust immune system can help keep infections at bay, Thumbay said. “IV therapy is beneficial for everyone except those who are not medically eligible for it.”

How it’s done

At the hospital’s multivitamin lounge, the therapy is customised according to a doctor’s prescription and recommendation.

“IV therapy drips are used for immunity-boosting, anti-ageing, liver cleanse (detox), energy-boosting, stress reduction, and hair growth. The drip is customised after taking the medical history of the patient, consultation with the doctor, clinic examination, and lab testing,” said Dr Faisal Muhammad, COO of Thumbay Hospital Ajman.

The hospital recommends a course of six sessions in total, with one session carried out weekly. The treatment is minimally invasive with a well-trained, registered nurse inserting the IV cannula into the patient’s vein. The IV tubing and fluid are then connected, with the whole procedure spanning 30 to 90 minutes.