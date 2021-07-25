UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed

Due to changes in moon sightings, however, the UAE will not observe a long weekend this time.

The UAE’s public and private sectors will enjoy the next official holiday in August on the eve of the Islamic New Year — also called the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year.

Unlike the Gregorian New Year, which is based on the solar system, the Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system. And Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar.

According to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the Islamic New Year is expected on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. But if the current month of Zul Hijjah lasts 29 days, then the Islamic New Year holiday will be marked on Monday, August 9.

The date is subject to the sighting of the moon.

At the beginning of 2021, it was expected that the Islamic New Year would begin on Thursday, August 12, thus giving UAE residents a three-day weekend. Due to changes in moon sightings, however, the UAE will not observe a long weekend on the eve of the Islamic New Year.

The next public holidays after August fall in November on Martyr’s Day and UAE National Day in December 2021.

