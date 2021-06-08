UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year

Filed on June 8, 2021 | Last updated on June 8, 2021 at 02.10 pm

The next long weekend will arrive in July during Eid Al Adha.

The UAE residents will enjoy four more long weekends for the remainder of 2021.

The first long-weekend was marked in May on the eve of Eid Al Fitr when residents had five-day break from May 11 to 15.

The next long weekend will arrive in July during Eid Al Adha when the residents are likely to have six-day break from Monday, July 19 (the Day of Arafah) to Saturday, July 24. It will be the longest break for residents this year.

A three-day long break will come in August on the eve of the Islamic New Year. The Hijri year is expected to start from Thursday, August 12, followed by a two-day weekend.

Another three-day weekend is likely to run from Thursday, October 21, to Saturday, October 23 to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The last break, which consists of four days, will run from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4 on the occasion of Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

