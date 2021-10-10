UAE: Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced for public sector
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend
Long Weekend: UAE announces holiday on October 21
Staff
UAE authorities have confirmed that October 21 will be a holiday in honour of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday.
Public sector employees can look forward to a long weekend, as the Prophet's birthday falls on a Thursday.
The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday is observed on the 12th of Rabi Al-Awwal – the third month of the Islamic calendar – in most of the Islamic countries. Most of the Islamic countries – including the Gulf countries – have declared 12 Rabi Al-Awwal as a holiday to celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
October 21 announced public holiday for public sector on prophet Muhammad’s birthday#WamNews pic.twitter.com/V1z1bJWLd3— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) October 10, 2021
The UAE’s private sector will also get a long weekend on October 21 as the country has merged holidays for the public and private sectors.
The last break, which consists of four days, will run from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4 on the occasion of Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.
The UAE’s public and private sectors in total will enjoy five long breaks in 2021.
-
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on...
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, expect dip in...
Skies to become cloudier by afternoon READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE issues fog alert, warns of reduced visibility
Some internal and coastal areas will have visibility reduced up to 1,... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security...
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday...
Public sector employees can look forward to a 3-day weekend READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer...
His condition started to deteriorate on Saturday night READ MORE
-
Americas
US condemns drone attack on Jazan airport in...
State department denounces Houthi strike that left 10 injured in Jazan READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on...
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather READ MORE
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury