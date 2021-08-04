UAE: Hijri New Year holiday announced; long weekend ahead
The announcement was made on Wednesday.
The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Wednesday announced that the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1443 will be marked by the public sector on Thursday, August 12, this year.
According to the Islamic calendar, the month of Zul Hijjah is likely to end on Monday, August 9, if it lasts a full 30 days, marking Tuesday, August 10 as Muharram 1, 1443. However, if the month of Zul Hijjah lasts only 29 days, then Muharram 1 will fall on Monday, August 9.
The date is subject to the sighting of the moon.
