UAE helps Interpol rescue 430 human trafficking victims
The international operation saw the involvement of 47 countries.
At least 430 human trafficking victims have been rescued from across the world during a special international operation. The mission was carried out by Interpol in coordination with 47 countries, including the UAE.
The five-day operation, which took place in July, saw the arrest of 286 criminal gangs; 4,000 irregular immigrants were stopped as well.
The details of the operation “The Liberterra”, which witnessed the participation of countries under the auspices of Interpol, were revealed during a virtual press conference held on Monday by the Interpol in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Interior.
Authorities said 500,000 cross-checks involving human trafficking activities were also carried during the operation.
