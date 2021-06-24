UAE: Healthcare highest priority, Sheikh Mohammed says

Dubai Ruler expresses happiness over resumption of in-person events and conferences.

The UAE Government places the highest priority on ensuring that the country has a strong healthcare sector, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said during his visit on Thursday to the 46th edition of the Arab Health Exhibition.

An exceptional level of commitment displayed by the UAE’s medical personnel in serving the community during the recent Covid crisis, combined with a robust infrastructure, helped the nation’s healthcare sector rise to the challenge and safeguard the health and wellbeing of society, he noted.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his happiness with the resumption of in-person events and conferences in Dubai, which was made possible thanks to a wide range of precautionary measures implemented to ensure a healthy and safe environment for participants. He stressed the importance of these events in strengthening Dubai’s economy. “Dubai is a key regional hub for leading global conferences and exhibitions. It provides a safe environment for people to meet and exchange insights and knowledge. Events hosted in the city provide opportunities to forge partnerships that will ensure a quick recovery from the pandemic. Our goal is to create an environment where people can contribute to building a better tomorrow for the region and the world,” he said.

“The health and wellbeing of citizens, residents and visitors is one of our highest priorities. It is a duty we ensure to fulfil at all times and under all circumstances. We have highly-qualified national talents, partnerships with leading global medical institutions as well as clear plans to ensure all members of the community can receive world-class medical treatments.”

Sheikh Mohammed toured the exhibition area, which featured pavilions representing 30 countries, who showcased their diagnostic and treatment services and equipment. The event also included a showcase of the latest medical technologies, initiatives and treatment programmes by leading global healthcare institutions. The exhibition also provided a platform to display revolutionary technologies being used to enhance patient care, such as AI, big data analysis and machine learning, as well as the latest global efforts in combating the pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The event, the largest of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre with the participation of 2,300 exhibitors from 64 countries.

The tour was also attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Head of Ceremonies for the Vice-President and Prime Minister; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; and Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and CEO of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

Sheikh Mohammed also toured the exhibition area of Medlab Middle East 2021, which was held simultaneously with Arab Health 2021 with the participation of 250 exhibitors from around the world.

The region’s largest medical laboratory exhibition, Medlab Middle East 2021 featured eight conferences and more than 80 sessions led by renowned experts. This year’s conference programme focused on addressing the latest scientific findings on Covid-19 and its impact on the healthcare sector in the region.