UAE healthcare group donates 75 tonnes of food to 1,500 underprivileged families in Yemen
The volunteers are now planning to organise medical education, training and capacity building sessions for local doctors in the country
A UAE-based healthcare group has donated 75 tonnes of food to 1,500 underprivileged families in Yemen.
Aster Volunteers — the CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare — worked to distribute ration kits weighing 50kg each, providing for around 360,000 meals. The kits included rice, wheat flour, sugar, cooking oil, beans, milk powder, pulses and other essential food items.
The on-ground mission was led by Jaleel PA, head – CSR at Aster DM Healthcare.
External volunteers distributed the ration kits in remote communities of Hadramout region near Seiyun International Airport. In these communities, Yemenis continue to suffer due to food insecurity, malnutrition, healthcare gaps, lockdown impact of the Covid-19 crisis and a recent flash flood.
The food items were procured locally with the help of funds donated by Aster employees and with a matching donation from Aster DM Healthcare.
Dr Azad Moopen, founder-chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Yemen continues to suffer from years of civil war, which has resulted in huge devastation… Unfortunately, it has led to loss of life of civilians through conflict, starvation and death. In fact, Yemen is on the brink of one of the worst famines in history, affecting millions, including children.
“The programme by Aster Volunteers is our effort to help Yemenis in whatever little way that we can. I salute the team who took up the mission to personally meet and assist the people in distress in spite of the uncertainties and risks.”
Hisham Mohammad Al Saidi, Hadhramout’s assistant undersecretary for the Affairs of the Valley and Desert Directorates, thanked the volunteers for their efforts.
The volunteers are now planning to organise medical education, training and capacity building sessions for local doctors of Yemen. This would equip them with the latest information required to meet the healthcare needs of the local population.
During the four-day mission, a delegation of Aster Volunteers met senior government officials, academics, students and members of business community to understand the challenges faced by people of this region.
In the coming months, they will engage with local charity organisations and government departments to provide support in several areas, including primary healthcare, health awareness among remote communities and in the education sector.
