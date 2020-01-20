Virus outbreak in China: No cases reported in UAE, says health ministry
The ministry accordingly reassures the public that the outbreak does not pose any risk to the UAE's public health.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention affirmed that it is closely following up on the latest updates with regard to the Novel coronavirus emerging in China and that no cases were reported in the UAE.
The ministry accordingly reassures the public that the outbreak does not pose any risk to the UAE's public health in the meantime.
A top senior official noted that the ministry, in cooperation with its partners, follows a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism, in accordance with the highest international practices, to ensure sustainable efficiency and protect society against any health pandemics.
The official added that the UAE is among the world's best countries in epidemiological surveillance and appropriate response to health emergencies as per the World Health Organization standards.
Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, emphasized that the Ministry of Health, has taken all precautionary measures in cooperation with its strategic partners, and is ready to deal with any travel related coronavirus cases to be detected in the country.
Al-Rand noted that the ministry has made sure that all ports are on standby to handle coronavirus cases, highlighting the necessity of taking standard procedures when detecting any case, including informing health authorities, following necessary procedures and transporting patients to specific hospitals.
The Ministry of Health advises the public to follow preventive health measures and review educational flyers available on its website and official channels.
-
Health
Virus outbreak in China: No cases reported in UAE
The ministry accordingly reassures the public that the outbreak does... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE shuts down bakery over health, food safety...
The Abu Dhabi eatery was deemed a public health risk. READ MORE
-
Weather
Foggy weather forecast for UAE with a chance of...
Relative humidity will increase during late night. READ MORE
-
Transport
Monday morning traffic clogs Dubai-Sharjah roads
Beware of long tailbacks on E311. READ MORE
-
Dubai
Indian storekeeper wins Dh200,000 raffle at DSF
The patience has finally paid off. READ MORE
-
Health
Virus outbreak in China: No cases reported in UAE
The ministry accordingly reassures the public that the outbreak does... READ MORE
-
Europe
Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash...
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attended the ceremony for the 11... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE shuts down bakery over health, food safety...
The Abu Dhabi eatery was deemed a public health risk. READ MORE
Weather
When is it going to rain next in UAE?
18 January 2020
Technology
WhatsApp services in UAE restored after outage
19 January 2020
Fujairah
Emirati fisherman catches 350kg shark in UAE
19 January 2020
Weather
5°C in UAE: Cool, windy weather forecast for Sunday
19 January 2020
Government
UAE condemns Somalia terror attack that left four dead
19 January 2020
Offbeat
Man finds Dh158,000 inside second-hand couch
20 January 2020
Abu Dhabi
Volcano crisis: Sheikh Mohamed tweets support for Filipinos
19 January 2020
Economy
Dubai, Indian cities among world's most dynamic
19 January 2020
Weather
Foggy weather forecast for UAE with a chance of rainfall
20 January 2020
India
Travel advisory issued for Indians amid China virus outbreak
20 January 2020
Health
UAE shuts down bakery over health, food safety violations