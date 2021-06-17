UAE: Timely intervention saves elderly woman from paralysis

The 75-year-old Emirati woman was taken to Tawam Hospital with symptoms of an acute stroke

Doctors at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain saved a 75-year-old Emirati woman from permanent paralysis after she experienced an acute stroke.

The patient was taken to the hospital's emergency department with symptoms of an acute stroke resulting in the loss of her ability to speak or move her right limb.

After necessary radiological examinations, the experts identified the blockage of a large artery supplying the brain. The patient was then transferred to the cerebral catheterization department, where the medical team in the interventional radiology department rushed to remove the clot inside the cerebral vessels with advanced technologies and restored perfusion to the brain.

The patient's condition improved rapidly and just 24 hours after the procedure, she was able to talk and move.

Dr Jamal Al Qutaish, consultant interventional radiologist and head of the radiology department at Tawam Hospital, said: “The time factor played a significant role in saving the life of this patient, as the awareness of the family in bringing her within two hours of the symptoms of stroke was one of the most important reasons for the success of the procedure and the improvement of the patient’s condition."

Stroke, in addition to cardiovascular disease, is the leading cause of death in the UAE, although up to 50 per cent of strokes are preventable. Stroke affects both sexes, with women more at risk than men. It is also the leading cause of paralysis worldwide.

The department of interventional radiology at Tawam Hospital is the largest and the most technologically-advanced in the country. It receives more than 10,000 patients each year.

