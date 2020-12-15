UAE jobs: Hospitals, clinics go on a hiring spree

Companies are hiring nurses, doctors, relationship executives and other medical staff

Healthcare operators in the UAE are currently recruiting for a number of positions and will continue to hire hundreds of people in 2021 to operate upcoming facilities in the country.

Dr Amit Singh, Head of Corporate Human Resources at Aster DM Healthcare, said they will hire approximately 1,500 people next year, including 500 from the UAE and 1,000 across India.

He said the group will need nurses, clinicians, doctors, pharmacists, customer services and patient relationship executives and insurance executives to run operations.

The UAE-headquartered firm plans to open nine facilities in the UAE and 171 in India next year.

Plan are on to recruit 46 healthcare professionals for two Medcare facilities, over 300 for Aster hospitals and about 120 to run four Aster Clinics here. While in India, Aster will recruit 120 people to operate a hospital, 80 professionals for its labs and 800 for retail operations.

Abu Dhabi-based VPS Health is also recruiting a general physician for its hospital in the UAE capital. The position will be for 3-6 months for a special project and interested candidates may apply at careers@vphshealth.com.

Similarly, NMC Health is also looking for full-time nurses for its facilities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It is hiring a registered nurse for its out-patients department in Abu Dhabi, staff nurses for Royal Hospital in Dubai Investment Park, infection control nurses in Abu Dhabi, a midwife for NMCSH Abu Dhabi, and staff nurses for its OPD and other departments.

The healthcare operator is also hiring consultants and specialists in the field of endocrinology, obstetric and gynaecology, anaesthesia, paediatrics, dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, neonatology, ENT, cardiology, emergency medicine, internal medicine and radiology among others.

The leading Abu Dhabi-headquartered healthcare service provider is also looking for a Patient Happiness Executive who has experience in the relevant field and a male Patient Relations Officer who is fluent in Arabic.

Jobs such as laboratory manager, audiologist, dietician, CSSD technician, CSSD aides, endoscopy technician, speech and language therapist, laser technician, EEG technician, podiatrist and others are available at the healthcare service provider’s website.

- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com