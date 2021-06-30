UAE: Indian Ayurveda doctor gets Golden Visa
Seven generations of her family have been practicing Ayurveda medicine.
Dr. Jomol Mariam Thomas, an Ayurvedic doctor based in Ajman, has been honoured with the special UAE Golden Visa by the authorities on June 19, 2021. She was honoured for her service in the field of Ayurvedic medicine.
“I am much obliged by this honour. I want to thank the leaders of UAE and the officials for their assistance with my visa application - and for the recognition given to Ayurveda professionals,” Dr Mariam said.
Dr Mariam told Khaleej Times that they received the visa quickly and without any hassle.
“It was my dream to settle in this beautiful country due to its safe and secure environment - for our next generations to enjoy,” she added.
Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors granted UAE Golden Visa
Dr Mariam has inherited the Ayurveda practice from her ancestors. Seven generations of her family have been practicing Ayurveda medicine.
Dr Mariam started her career under her father, Mammen Thomas, in their Ayurvedic hospital in Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh. “My father is my inspiration. I worked under his guidance before my marriage,” she added.
Hailing from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, Dr Mariam moved to UAE in 2006 and began work at a local clinic.
She later joined Dr. Shyam’s Ayurvedic centre in Jumeirah in 2011.
Dr Mariam is a BMS Graduate from SDM college of Ayurveda in Udupi, Karnataka.
Dr Mariam is married to Tom George, a businessman based in UAE. Their children Neha Ann and Noah Gregory are studying at Emirates National School.
Dr Mariam is keen on her daughter continuing the family legacy of practicing Ayurveda - and have even applied for an Ayurveda course at SDM college in Udupi.
