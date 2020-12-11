UAE group to conduct 10,000 CT, MRI tests for free

The group made the announcement on their 34th foundation day on December 11.

Lending a helping hand to the needy, the CSR (corporate social responsibility) arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has announced that it will conduct 10,000 free CT and MRI tests for the underprivileged across India and GCC in the next one year. The group made the announcement on their 34th foundation day on December 11.

In the UAE and GCC countries, the initiative will support uninsured patients who are facing financial difficulties, while in India, it will help the poor section of the society that is unable to access expensive tests like MRI and CT Scan.

The initiative that will be run by Aster Volunteers aims to help patients who urgently need proper diagnosis but are unable to get the required tests done due to high cost of the tests. Delay in getting correct diagnosis due to financial constraints often leads to late-stage diagnosis that may cause serious complications.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “We often come across many patients who require expensive investigations like CT Scans and MRIs for diagnosis of serious illnesses. Unfortunately, some of them are unable to carry out the investigations due to financial constraints. The sad part is that they could have been saved by the timely investigation with better treatment. This initiative will help such patients by providing high end investigations free of cost through Aster Volunteers.’’

Detailed list of the medical investigations to be provided by Aster Hospitals in India and GCC can be found on the website along with the details of the application process.

Any needy patient seeking to avail the free tests can also visit their nearest Aster hospital or clinic in each country and also apply on the website, along with supporting documents.

At the same time, needy patients can be referred by doctors (internal and external), NGOs, support groups, medical colleges/ authorities to the nearest Aster unit offering the free investigation in a particular country.

Aster Volunteers has a number of verification cells and panel that will run a background check on the patient to see if he or she is eligible to avail of the free tests.

