UAE: Dubai-based hospital offers free health checks

Residents who are staying back in Dubai this summer can enjoy a free mega Online Summer Health extravaganza.

Thumbay Hospital’s Summer Health Festival 2021 has an important message of ‘Touching Life, Health for All’. The virtual event that starts on July 1 and runs until August 31 is a family health carnival.

The two-month action-packed event features a variety of contests each week, and all participants are entitled to a lot of freebies. Upon registration, contestants can avail of free dental consultation, free eye test at ZO&MO, and free Body and Soul Day Pass alongside an antibody and PCR test for Dh50 and Dh90, respectively.

Divided into six distinct segments; namely Newborn Care, Children Care, Women’s Health, Men’s Health and Elderly Care, the health bonanza will cater to the needs of all the members of the community across different age groups.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, said: “Our Summer Health Festival is a unique initiative and a one-of-its-kind event being done in the UAE in these times. Summer is here, and as we’re still in the midst of a raging pandemic where travel restrictions, sudden lockdowns and new variants are a reality. We feel it is important to create an event for the society which not only helps the community stay connected and engaged, but also gives them the opportunity to win big while encouraging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle in a fun way.”

All the contests are carefully designed by a team of doctors and wellness experts. Winners can win laptops, iPads, mobile phones, gift vouchers and cash prizes worth Dh15,000.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, the Vice-president of Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division, said, “Every contest is open to as many registrants as possible. People can also join our free webinars. Our events are curated to encourage the contestants to have healthy competition and drive the community spirit, therefore, elevating mood and touching lives.”

He added: “Taking up challenges such as Weight Loss, Walking Challenge or the Dental Hygiene contest will teach children and grown-ups to bring a rewarding transformation to themselves. Besides, acknowledgement and winning can provide a higher level of motivation. Our experts will provide the necessary support and guidance to all the candidates whenever needed.”

To register participants can log onto https://festival.thumbay.com/

nandini@khaleejtimes.com