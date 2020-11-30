UAE citizens to get special healthcare benefits, thanks to new partnership

Besides health awareness activities, Emiratis shall also be prioritised for employment, under the Ajman Government's MoU with Thumbay Group.

The Citizen Affairs Office (CAO) of the Ajman Government has inked a partnership with Thumbay Group, implementing a plan that will provide healthcare and education services to Emiratis.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the CAO and Thumbay Group will carry out health awareness activities and medical camps for UAE nationals; form an advisory committee on health-related matters; and prioritise the employment of Emiratis, as recommended by the CAO, depending on the availability of job vacancies.

The MoU was signed by Maryam Ali Al Memary, CEO of the CAO, and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division. Also present at the ceremony were Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, director-general of the CAO, and Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group.

“Aligned with the vision and goals of the Citizen Affairs Office, Thumbay Group is committed to fulfilling its social responsibility towards the UAE community. We are committed to offering several direct benefits to UAE citizens though this MoU,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay.

The group will issue a unique gold membership card for the Emirati members of the CAO, which will include orphans who will be eligible for a number of benefits.

Since its establishment in 1998 in Ajman, Thumbay Group has been contributing to education, healthcare and Research in the UAE by working hand in hand with all government agencies. Its core business in education, healthcare, and medical research are run by 3,500 staff members from 50 countries — educating 2,000 students from 86 countries and treating patients from 185 nations.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com