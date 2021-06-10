Thumbay Hospital Ajman crosses 4m patient visits

Thumbay Hospital Ajman has a capacity of 250 beds, and is the first JCI accredited hospital in the emirate.

Thumbay Hospital – Ajman has achieved a milestone of four million visits from patients of 175 nationalities till date, it announced on Thursday.

"It was a great achievement by our team of healthcare professionals who have put all their effort to serve the community. We are grateful to the Almighty and thank the government and the Ruler of Ajman for all the support given," said Dr. Thumbay Moideen – founder president.

Thumbay Hospital – Ajman was inaugurated on October 17, 2002, by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman. It is part of the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System (GMUAHS), the first private academic health system in the region, and provides clinical training to the students of Gulf Medical University. Its inception marked the beginning of Thumbay Group's foray into healthcare.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Group's Healthcare Division said, "I thank everyone who has supported the hospital’s journey in the last 19 years and also we appreciate the dedicated efforts of our team in fighting the pandemic and Continue to do so."

Dr. Mohammed Faizal Pervez – Chief Operating Officer of Thumbay Hospital, said: "We make sure quality healthcare is delivered to all our patients and we deliver complete care to your family committed to our brand promise being “Your family hospital providing quality care at affordable prices”.

Thumbay Hospital – Ajman has a capacity of 250 beds, and is the first JCI accredited hospital in Ajman. The hospital offers services across all major medical specialties, such as ICU, dialysis, advanced radiology, lab services, minimal invasive surgeries, women wellness and super specialty dental care. The hospital also offers special antenatal packages, state-of-the-art equipment, 24-hours emergency and in-patient services.