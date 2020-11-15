Special bus begins journey to reach blood donors across Dubai

It has four electric blood donation beds, multiple smart screens and smart panels to fill in donors' data

A blood donation bus powered by smart technology has been launched in Dubai. The environment-friendly bus will travel across Dubai to reach blood donors at locations convenient for them, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said on Sunday.

It has four electric blood donation beds, multiple smart screens and smart panels to fill in donors’ data, and a resting area. The bus also has a laboratory and a room for medically examining donors.

Manufactured in the UAE, the bus was given to the DHA by Dubai Holding.

Khalid Al Malik, managing director of Dubai Holding, said: “The state-of-the-art blood donation bus will enhance community outreach efforts and provide added convenience to blood donors. This will help increase blood donations from across the city, enabling medical professionals to save more lives.

“With the arrival of the bus, weekly visits are set to kick off — they will reach people in different parts of Dubai, including all of Dubai Holding’s communities and destinations.”

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, and other officials visited the blood donation tent — a fixed site that has been set up next to the Dubai Blood Donation Centre.

The tent can accommodate around 200 donors per day. Al Qutami expressed gratitude to the donors, saying they “embody the noble values that characterise the Emirati society”.

