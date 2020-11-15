Special bus begins journey to reach blood donors across Dubai
It has four electric blood donation beds, multiple smart screens and smart panels to fill in donors' data
A blood donation bus powered by smart technology has been launched in Dubai. The environment-friendly bus will travel across Dubai to reach blood donors at locations convenient for them, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said on Sunday.
It has four electric blood donation beds, multiple smart screens and smart panels to fill in donors’ data, and a resting area. The bus also has a laboratory and a room for medically examining donors.
Manufactured in the UAE, the bus was given to the DHA by Dubai Holding.
Khalid Al Malik, managing director of Dubai Holding, said: “The state-of-the-art blood donation bus will enhance community outreach efforts and provide added convenience to blood donors. This will help increase blood donations from across the city, enabling medical professionals to save more lives.
“With the arrival of the bus, weekly visits are set to kick off — they will reach people in different parts of Dubai, including all of Dubai Holding’s communities and destinations.”
Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, and other officials visited the blood donation tent — a fixed site that has been set up next to the Dubai Blood Donation Centre.
The tent can accommodate around 200 donors per day. Al Qutami expressed gratitude to the donors, saying they “embody the noble values that characterise the Emirati society”.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Health
Special bus begins journey to reach blood donors...
It has four electric blood donation beds, multiple smart screens and... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE court orders man to pay Dh400,000 he borrowed ...
Official court records stated that the Arab woman filed a lawsuit... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE golden visa: Are you eligible for the 10-year ...
Here's a complete list of professionals. READ MORE
-
Government
More professionals can now get 10-year UAE golden ...
Sheikh Mohammed shares details of those covered under the expanded... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews