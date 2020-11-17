Health
Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to team that performed region's first foetal surgery

Staff Reporter/Dubai
Filed on November 17, 2020

He met the team that did the surgery to correct a spinal defect detected in a 25-week-old foetus

The Dubai Crown Prince has met a medical team that carried out a rare foetal surgery to correct the spine of an unborn baby. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum lauded the team from Latifa Hospital for performing the first surgery of its kind in the region.

“I am happy to meet the team that has set such an inspiring example. I am proud to see this inspiring team bring hope and relief to an Emirati family preparing to welcome their healthy child,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted on Tuesday.

"Our expert Emirati medical talents continue to uplift our confidence in our healthcare services. To all our medical and nursing staff, you are extremely valued ... Thank you for your tireless efforts. The health and happiness of our society is in your hands."

The 700-gramme foetus got a defect corrected in the Arab world’s first intrauterine foetal surgery recently.

The delicate six-hour surgery performed on the 25-week-old foetus gives the baby a chance for improving cognitive function, lower limb function and deformities.

The baby was diagnosed with myelomeningocele — a type of Spina bifida (spinal cord defect). It can lead to many physical disabilities, including problems with walking and mobility, bowel and bladder function, wounds healing and fluid accumulating in the brain (hydrocephalus).

The mother and foetus have recovered in the intensive care unit (ICU) in the immediate post-operative period. They will be monitored until the day of the C-section. Post-delivery, the child will be followed up by a multidisciplinary team.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com




