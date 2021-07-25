Seha introduces specialised Saturday clinics

The clinics available on Saturdays will provide additional avenues for patients to better manage their health journeys.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced the opening of additional specialised clinics on Saturdays across Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), Al Dhafra Hospitals and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC).

The clinics available on Saturdays will provide additional avenues for patients to better manage their health journeys.

The clinics available on Saturdays across the network include paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, gastroenterology, cardiology, psychiatry, dentistry, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, ENT, dermatology and nutrition.

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, acting Group Chief Operations Officer, Seha, said: “At Seha, we pride ourselves on listening to our customers and incorporating their feedback into our processes and services. Based on recent patient experience survey results, most patients delay healthcare visits during the week as a result of long working hours. The Saturday clinics will now allow patients the flexibility to visit their preferred healthcare facility during the weekend, in line with our commitment to ensure streamlined access to world-class healthcare.”

In addition to the Saturday clinics, Al Dhafra Hospitals also announced the opening of evening clinics to meet the needs of patients and allow them the option to visit a healthcare facility at a time of their convenience, post working hours.

Patients are encouraged to book an appointment through the Seha call centre by calling 80050, the Seha app, or Seha’s recently introduced WhatsApp for Business channel, available on 02 410 2200.

