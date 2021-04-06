Health
One in 10 people has kidney disease: UAE expert

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 6, 2021
Alamy stock

More than 1,800 experts from over 32 countries discussed various elements of kidney care, donation and transplantation during a webinar

One in 10 people worldwide has chronic kidney disease, and nine out of 10 patients are unaware about their condition, a top medical expert from SEHA Kidney Care (SKC) said during a webinar.

More than 1,800 experts from over 32 countries discussed various elements of kidney care, donation and transplantation during a webinar hosted by SKC titled ‘Paired Kidney Donation from Theory to Implementation: Local, Regional and International Perspectives’.

“There is a dire need to ensure increased education and awareness around kidney conditions, their associated symptoms, treatment methods, and importance of organ donation,” Dr Stephen Holt, Professor Director and chief executive officer, SKC, said.

During the webinar, experts looked at ways to improve and implement options for patients with chronic kidney disease, particularly kidney transplantation.

Dr Ali Al Obaidli, Chief Medical Officer, SKC, noted international collaboration and exchange of knowledge, best practice and expertise are integral to the global success of kidney care and treatment methods.

“We are grateful to connect with our colleagues across borders to learn from one another and adopt crucial learnings with the over-arching aim of elevating our provision of expert healthcare to those with chronic kidney disease.”

During the sessions, experts discussed kidney disease in the GCC, including organ failure, donation, renal registries and transplantation, and logistics of international kidney exchange.

Panelists included experts from the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, Etihad Aviation Group, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, Union71 and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

