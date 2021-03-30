Now, all UAE hospitals can access patients' health information, thanks to Riyati

The digital mechanism will help facilitate the transfer of patients between public and private hospitals and health clinics.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the digital platform “Riyati”, which will allow all healthcare service providers in the public and private sector to access updated data related to the health of Emiratis and residents.

All hospitals and clinics can access updated health data for each patient, including the medical history, medications, and length of stay in hospitals through this platform.

The digital mechanism would help facilitate the transfer of patients between public and private hospitals and health clinics and allows smooth exchange of medical records and data, MoHAP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Riyati platform is based on a central and integrated healthcare system with easy access to patient's health data in the UAE by linking together the public and private healthcare facilities to enhance patients’ safety and improve the efficiency, quality, and performance in the field of population health management.

“Riyati platform comprises extensive data on the UAE healthcare landscape and the quality of the services provided. The platform aims to turn the UAE’s Vision 2021 healthcare into reality, through the provision of accurate data to health insurance providers, universities, and researchers, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and confidentiality,” said Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Zarouni, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector.

Mubaraka Ibrahim, Director of Health Information Systems, MoHAP, said Riyati is a patient-centric platform. It aims to provide better services to society and improve the health and wellbeing of individuals, he added.

“Riyati is featuring updated health data for each patient, including the medical history, medications, and the length of stay in hospitals. This helps facilitate the transfer of patients between public and private hospitals and health clinics and allows smooth exchange of medical records and data. The initiative ensures the provision of a seamless patient care experience and saves cost and time overruns and also improves the quality of healthcare across the country,” she added.

“To get the most out of the platform, the patient care experience should be improved by reducing errors and duplication of medical records, enhancing disease surveillance and cost efficiency through automation, among other things. This would help medical and administrative staff make better clinical decisions, save time, improve healthcare expenditure management, and achieve better health outcomes, with the engagement of community members,” said Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director, Hospitals Administration, MoHAP.

