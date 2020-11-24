New medical lab in Dubai can analyse samples in less than 60 seconds

The state-of-the-art biochemistry laboratory is located at Dubai Hospital.

A smart biochemistry laboratory — equipped with artificial intelligence solutions and high-speed devices — was inaugurated at Dubai Hospital on Tuesday.

With its advanced technologies, the first-of-its-kind lab of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) can analyse up to two million samples per year. In less than an hour, one of its machines could test 2,000 samples for liver, kidney and heart functions. Advanced tumour devices could process 300 samples within the same period.

Besides having the latest equipment, experienced doctors and specialists are running the facility, enabling the lab to evaluate some samples and extract results in less than a minute.

The centre, which will function 24/7, will initially cater to Dubai Hospital and all DHA facilities, and plans have been set to eventually include the private sector in the country and the region.

The DHA also aims to establish the new lab as a medical, scientific and research reference centre for education and training purposes.

Humaid Al Qutami, director-general of the DHA said the new lab is considered an important addition to the authority’s international-standard labs, which are equipped with the latest technologies that require minimal human intervention.

It can conduct different types of tests that provide details on the vital functions of the kidneys, heart, liver, tumor markers, hormones, brain and spinal fluids.

The authority has been working hard to modernise its medical facilities and make the most of AI to provide efficient and highly accurate services, Al Qutami said.

During the lab’s inauguration, the DHA chief was briefed on the scope and capabilities of the lab. Among those present at the launch were Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Healthcare Cooperation; Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector; Dr Maryam Al Rayes, CEO of Dubai Hospital; Dr Jamal Saleh, Medical director of medicine at Dubai Hospital; and Dr Hussain Al Samt, director of DHA’s pathology and genetics department.