New body in Dubai to integrate healthcare, medical education and research

The Dubai Academic Health Corporation is tasked with managing and operating health facilities

In a bid to integrate healthcare, medical education and scientific research in Dubai through a new academic system, a new body has been established on Saturday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. 13 of 2021 establishing the Dubai Academic Health Corporation.

He also issued laws to amend some clauses of Law No. 6 of 2018 pertaining to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The Dubai Academic Health Corporation aims to advance health services in Dubai through a new academic system that integrates healthcare, medical education and scientific research. The corporation aims to improve the efficiency, quality and accessibility of Dubai’s healthcare services in accordance with the highest standards and best practices. It will also seek to strengthen Dubai’s leadership in academic education and scientific research in the fields of medicine and health sciences, as part of the broader strategy to strengthen the knowledge economy.

The other key goals of the corporation include attracting and retaining medical and research talent, enhancing Emiratisation in various healthcare fields and providing a supportive environment for scientific and clinical research. It will also work to enhance the capabilities of Dubai’s healthcare sector to prevent and treat diseases and epidemics.

The Dubai Academic Health Corporation is tasked with managing and operating health facilities including hospitals, primary healthcare centres, specialised care centres, medical fitness centres, and public health and occupational health centres, either directly or through contracted third parties. The corporation will provide curative and preventive healthcare services and medical fitness and occupational health examination services across Dubai and in special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Furthermore, it will develop the services and programmes of its health facilities so that they can obtain international certifications. It will also develop educational and professional programmes for healthcare personnel and promote strategic public-private sector partnerships to meet its objectives.

The establishment of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation will contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for medical and life sciences, a healthcare and medical tourism destination and a leading centre for medical education, research and scientific innovation.

According to the law, the following entities will integrate and form the new corporation once the law is issued and published in the Official Gazette: DHA’s Dubai Healthcare Corporation, including the hospitals and organisational units under it; the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Dubai Dental Hospital; Al Jalila Foundation; Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, and any other entities mandated to be part of the corporation as per legislations issued by the Ruler of Dubai. The above entities will retain their legal status as specified in the legislations and regulations governing their activities for a period of six months starting from the date of issuance of the law.

The amendments in the DHA law replace the clauses in the original law relating to the authority’s objectives and tasks and the responsibilities of DHA’s Director-General, subsidiaries and executive team.