How platelet-rich plasma therapy can help rejuvenate skin, slow ageing

The PRP treatment is a great option for those who do not wish to go for any invasive cosmetic procedures and prefer natural results.

Platelet rich plasma therapy (PRP) is a procedure where your own blood in the form of plasma rich in platelets and growth factors is used for various nonsurgical procedures of skin rejuvenation including acne scars, stretch marks, rejuvenation of hands and also in hair restoration. When done on the face, it is also known as vampire facial because of the use of blood.

Additionally, combining PRP with various other aesthetic therapies like laser, microneedling, dermal fillers, and autologous fat grafting produces improve aesthetic results.

The benefits are due to the platelets which stimulate collagen synthesis and tissue regeneration.

As it is your own blood the procedure essentially mimics the body's own healing process: no chemicals, no foreign substances and no allergic reactions.

Treating affected areas heals the skin and can slow or reverse the effects of aging, like wrinkles and sagging.

Due to the growth factors the hair follicles get stimulated and the procedure can work in cases of hair loss.

PRP treatment is fairly basic and shouldn’t take longer than an hour.

Patients may experience mild swelling, bruising, and discoloration, which will fade in 1-3 days. In general, side effects are rare.

So if you are looking to give your cheeks a little lift or alleviate eye wrinkles and dark circles or are tired of seeing your hair all over the place then platelet-rich plasma treatment is an innovative non-surgical procedure that can help you maintain a youthful, beautiful glow for your skin and retain your gorgeous tresses.

