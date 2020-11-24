Dubai Run: Win prizes worth Dh500,000 as you run past Dubai landmarks

Dubai to transform into a running track on November 27 for city's biggest free-to-enter run

Are you all set for Dubai’s biggest free-to-enter run this Friday? As part of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge, the city will turn into a personalised running track on November 27.

And as you run past key Dubai landmarks, you stand to win prizes worth a total of Dh500,000. All you need to do is take a photo of yourself during your run, post it on social media and tag @dubaifitnesschallenge and use #DubaiRun.

“Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time runner; simply looking to brush up on your endurance skills or eager to turn family members onto the joys of running — everyone is invited to run, jog or walk along any distance, any location, at any start time and with any running partner,” Dubai Tourism said on Tuesday.

Dubai Run has partnered with Dubai Cares to join a fundraising campaign for ‘Education Uninterrupted’ that tackles the impact of Covid-19 on the education of children and youth in the UAE. While the event remains free to enter, participants are invited to donate to the campaign.

Participants are required to adhere to the precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19, including social distancing. They can register on the Dubai Run website.

