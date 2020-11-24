Dubai Run: Win prizes worth Dh500,000 as you run past Dubai landmarks
Dubai to transform into a running track on November 27 for city's biggest free-to-enter run
Are you all set for Dubai’s biggest free-to-enter run this Friday? As part of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge, the city will turn into a personalised running track on November 27.
And as you run past key Dubai landmarks, you stand to win prizes worth a total of Dh500,000. All you need to do is take a photo of yourself during your run, post it on social media and tag @dubaifitnesschallenge and use #DubaiRun.
“Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time runner; simply looking to brush up on your endurance skills or eager to turn family members onto the joys of running — everyone is invited to run, jog or walk along any distance, any location, at any start time and with any running partner,” Dubai Tourism said on Tuesday.
Dubai Run has partnered with Dubai Cares to join a fundraising campaign for ‘Education Uninterrupted’ that tackles the impact of Covid-19 on the education of children and youth in the UAE. While the event remains free to enter, participants are invited to donate to the campaign.
Participants are required to adhere to the precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19, including social distancing. They can register on the Dubai Run website.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Man creates fake profiles to threaten Netizens,...
Suspect was arrested red-handed from his accommodation in Umm Al... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE issues car decoration rules, Covid...
MOI calls on motorists to observe precautionary measures and sets... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai reopens classrooms for kids of...
Five centres for people of determination, including the Dubai Centre... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man cleared of threatening to post woman's...
The defendant was accused of demanding her to transfer money to him... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews