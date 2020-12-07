Dubai launches online medical education platforms
The platforms offer healthcare professionals access to digital medical learning resources and support.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched online medical education platforms, during the ongoing Gitex Technology Week. The platforms offer healthcare professionals access to digital medical learning resources and support.
The first online programme is “highly interactive” and is known as DARB, the DHA said. It is a digital platform that provides resident doctors with academic support. They can communicate with their instructors and programme directors regarding their assignments and raise queries.
Currently, five specialisations are available under the programme, “which cover over 60 per cent of the students under the residency programme”.
The DHA said it would introduce more specialisations as well as fellowship programmes and schemes for interns “in a phased manner” over two years
Manaar programme
This digital learning management platform will provide complete online support to medical professionals and healthcare providers. MANAAR stands for Medical Augmentation and Nourishment Anytime and Anywhere Resource and is a “state-of-the-art digital learning management resource”.
Under the platform, all healthcare providers across the UAE can create an account and benefit from the interactive learning system. They can access many accredited training programmes conducted in Dubai.
Dr Wadeia Mohammad Sharief, Medical Education and Research Department Director at the DHA, said: “Ongoing medical education is crucial and we at the DHA are keen to provide medical students and practitioners interested in further education with a robust digital learning platform.”
