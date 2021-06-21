Dubai: Arab Health goes 'smart' with grand showcase of robots, latest technologies

Over 20,000 healthcare professionals and industry experts from more than 150 countries are expected to participate.

From the latest robots, AI, and clinics on wheels to virtual doctors and a genome centre, the best of today’s healthcare innovations were unveiled as Arab Health kicked off in Dubai on Monday.

The largest healthcare exhibition in the Middle East is expecting the participation of over 20,000 healthcare, laboratory and trade professionals from more than 150 countries.

With all Covid-19 safety measures in place, the event is running until June 24 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10am onwards. Under the theme of ‘United by business, driving the industry forward’, Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2021 will focus on healthcare innovation, including pharma and drug discovery, smart solutions, artificial intelligence in healthcare and digital health and technology.

Besides showcasing the latest in healthcare tech, this year’s exhibition is also conducted as a ‘smart event’ — all delegates and exhibitors are given digital badges instead of printed ones, and visitors can easily collect information just by scanning QR codes, rather than gathering piles of brochures.

All participants were required to register online and digital passes could be viewed and presented only through smartphones and not on any other gadget.

Arab Health is one of the first few big-scale public events held in Dubai after the city permitted large gatherings for vaccinated people from May 17 onwards.

Both Arab Heath and Medlab have adopted a hybrid event format, which comes with a two-month online campaign to cater to a greater number of international participants, while supporting face-to-face meetings at the live, in-person shows.

Ross Williams, exhibition director at Arab Health, said: “We’ve brought together a series of industry heavyweights at the forefront of innovation and technology in the healthcare sector. Now, more than ever, advances in medical devices are going to play a critical role in global recovery post-Covid-19…In line with the UAE’s increasing budget allocation for the healthcare sector and ongoing healthcare development projects, we expect to play a pivotal role in the continued growth. This will be supported by a strong economic recovery post-2021.”

Underscoring Arab Health’s commitment to supporting innovators, a start-up zone has been created and will feature a host of regional and international companies showcasing their latest innovations.

The four-day event was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The 46th edition of the show is hosting over 1,500 exhibitors from 62 countries and 20 dedicated country pavilions, including Germany, South Korea, France, the US and Italy.

A virtual showcase of Arab Health and Medlab Middle East will continue until July 22.

Over 300 speakers are expected to come together for the Arab Health Congress, with goal set at improving medical practice and, ultimately, patient outcomes. A total of 12 medical conferences will take place between June 21 and 24.

