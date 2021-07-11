Dh300 million raised in 3 months for UAE’s first cancer charity hospital

The foundation is aiming to raise a total of Dh750 million to establish the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital.

Al Jalila Foundation has raised Dh300 million so far to set up the UAE’s first cancer charity hospital.

A number of philanthropists, government and non-government organisations and UAE businesses have contributed to raising Dh300 million of the target in less than three months.

The latest entities that have donated to the project include the Investment Corporation of Dubai, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF), Dubai Islamic Bank, Union Coop, Dar Al Ber Society and the family of the Late Fardan Bin Ali Alfardan.

Spanning 50,000 square metres, Al Jalila Foundation’s 250-bed hospital will be built in two phases and have a total capacity of treating 30,000 patients a year. The first phase of the hospital is set to open at the end of 2023 and will include 150 beds equipped with cutting-edge technology.

The hospital will bring together innovative expertise and advanced medical technologies to provide comprehensive cancer care ranging from prevention, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care. The hospital will also work with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute on research studies to advance cancer care.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “The development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital stems from our vision to provide truly inclusive healthcare services and the high priority we place on the wellbeing of the UAE’s citizens and residents.

“The hospital is set to become a leader in cancer care, and we are immensely grateful to the philanthropic community for their contributions, which are helping us in realising our objective of making quality healthcare accessible to the most vulnerable in society.”

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, member of the Board of Trustees and chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Health is the cornerstone of a nation’s longevity, economic development and sustainability. At Al Jalila Foundation, we aim to build medical capacity as part of our contributions to strengthen the UAE’s health system. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will be a beacon of hope, and we are grateful for the generosity and support of our donors that are helping us make this project a reality.”

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said the UAE’s first charity hospital will make a big difference in the community by providing comprehensive cancer care.

Donors have praised the initiative to build the hospital as a pioneering contribution to the nation’s healthcare sector.

Dr Mahdi Al Fardan said: “In memory of my late father, Fardan Alfardan, our family wishes to contribute towards the building of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital in Dubai. Throughout his life, my father took a keen interest in community outreach through healthcare. It was his mission to make a positive impact on the lives of families facing cancer. We hope our contribution will help the hospital open new doors in outstanding patient care and deliver the most leading-edge treatments available today.”

