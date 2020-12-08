Book Covid-19 test, flu vaccine appointments in Dubai via app

Dubai Health Authority upgrades its mobile app.

The latest updates to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) mobile app will let residents book an appointment for Covid-19 screening, the authority said on Tuesday.

The app will also allow users to book an appointment to get the flu vaccine at its health centres. It provides appointment management, which includes booking, rescheduling and cancelling appointments, at DHA facilities. At a later stage, users will be able to book appointments with doctors in private hospitals as well.

Bakhita Ismail, Senior System Analyst at the DHA’s IT department, highlighted these features at the DHA stand at the Gitex Technology Week.

She said: “We have added several important services ... Additionally, all test reports are available for patients that visit DHA facilities on the app. The results are in a downloadable format for added convenience.”

She said patients can also book an appointment for telemedicine consultation.

Patients can also renew their health card using the app.

The app allows users to personalise their dashboard with their preferred services. The existing features on the app include round-the-clock patient access to medical records, laboratory reports and prescriptions.

The application also allows residents to register their details for blood donation. This will help develop a bigger database of donors to be able to cover hospitals’ needs. “This is particularly important when the need arises for rare blood groups. The app also allows blood donors to locate the nearest donation centre or mobile blood donation unit,” the DHA said.