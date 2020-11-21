620,000 students accept Dubai Fitness Challenge

reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 21, 2020 | Last updated on November 22, 2020 at 12.02 am

More than 620,000 students from 600 schools in the UAE have taken on the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), organisers announced on Saturday. The DFC, which began on October 30, requires participants to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity for 30 days.

Children aged between 2 and 16 years can access over 80 free games and educational activities to take part in the challenge at home or in their classrooms. Free online resources for parents and teachers are available on www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com/education.

Children can "join their beloved superheroes and cartoon characters in online workouts, wellness and dance sessions for free, easy-to-follow exercises and routines", according to organisers.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: "More than any other time, this year has shown us how important it is to be fit and healthy; to have fun, and to spend time with friends and family. The DFC brings all these values together. It's been great to see so many schools and families get together online to build on existing fitness habits, and to start new ones."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said sports, exercise and wellness activities are "crucial" for children. "The DFC is an opportunity for parents, teachers and educators across the city to inspire the youth to achieve the maximum possible benefit from their stay at home and make fitness an even more enjoyable part of their everyday lives.

"Schools are often the first forums that guide children's interaction with fitness. This understanding drives our motivation to ensure DFC's robust school and family fitness programme creates a safe environment for children of all ages and abilities. It encourages a lifelong focus on health and wellbeing with meaningful and enjoyable experiences, while adding fun and excitement to their distance learning," said Al Khaja.

What's on offer?

Online virtual workouts, wellness and dance sessions are available on www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com/education

>> Workout videos from PJ Masks that are released each week throughout DFC

>> Fun workouts with characters from IMG Worlds Of Adventure

>> Les Mills Born To Move music workouts

>> FIFA and EA workouts, with drills and tricks by Kotaro Tokuda - the youngest freestyle football champion

>> Special song routines with Papa Smurfs, Brainy Smurf, Smurfette and Vanity Smurf at MotiongateT Dubai.

