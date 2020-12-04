30% of Dubai residents are diabetic or pre-diabetic
Physical inactivity and obesity emerged to be major risk factors.
At least 30 per cent of the Dubai population is either diabetic or pre-diabetic according to a Dubai-based 2019 survey released by Dubai Health Authority (DHA).
DHA carried out the third household health survey in collaboration with the Dubai Statistics Centre.
The survey includes an in-depth analysis of the prevalence, status, risk factors of diabetes and prediabetes in the Dubai population.
The overall prevalence of diabetes mellitus, among adults (18+) in Dubai is 13.7 per cent and pre-diabetics is 16.2 per cent.
In the 2017, the prevalence was 15.2 per cent for diabetes, and pre-diabetics were 15.8 per cent of the Dubai population.
The 2019 survey also revealed almost 13 per cent of those aged 25-45 have prediabetes, which indicates the need for regular screening for diabetes in this age group.
The study analysed health related behavioural risks and life patterns among Dubai population to understand the causes of the high prevalence of diabetes. Physical inactivity and obesity emerged to be major risk factors.
Only five per cent of those surveyed did intense physical activity such as running or playing football for ten minutes continuously.
Only 17 per cent of those surveyed did daily moderate physical activity, which includes ten minutes of continuous work including household work. Almost 65 per cent did the activity 4 to 6 times a week and 18 per cent did it one to three times a week.
Consequently, prevalence of Diabetes in Dubai among Dubai Emiratis was 20 per cent if they were inactive. However, this reduces to 10 per cent if they were physically active
