UAE: Health department issues new scammer alert

Fraudsters have been attempting to steal personal data by misusing the authority's name.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health has asked residents to be on the alert for scammers and to avoid sharing their private banking information with unknown people.

The advisory came in the wake of a recent incident where scammers misusing the name of the Department of Health asked members of the public to disclose their bank account details.

Important notice! We have documented a recent incident involving scammers impersonating and misusing the name of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi online by asking the public to provide bank account information to claim a refund. pic.twitter.com/ZdlpLSf3Uk — - (@DoHSocial) August 10, 2021

“We have documented a recent incident involving scammers impersonating and misusing the name of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi online by asking the public to provide bank account information to claim a refund,” the Department said on its Twitter account.

"We advise you to beware of online scammers and avoid providing any private or important information online without verifying its source."

The authority also urged residents to ensure they obtain information related to DoH from approved and official communication channels only.

At DoH, we advise you to beware of online scammers and avoid providing any private or important information online without verifying its source. While also ensuring to obtain information related to DoH from our approved and official communication channels. — - (@DoHSocial) August 10, 2021

UAE banks have also been issuing regular advisories to their customers asking them not to share personal details with strangers.

In a note, the UAE Central Bank has also said that scammers are sophisticated, opportunistic and try many things to steal personal data. They are also very likely to target the vulnerable, hence, consumers should be cautious and watch out for scams during the Covid-19 period.

